Hunter Biden convicted on felony charges in federal gun trial!

Wilmington, Delaware - On Tuesday, the jury in the federal gun trial against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden , found him guilty on all charges.

Hunter Biden (c.), the son of President Joe Biden, was found guilty of three felony charges on Tuesday in his federal gun trial. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After debating the issue for over three hours over the course of two days, the 12-person jury ruled to convict the first son on the three felony charges.

Hunter has been facing trial on accusations that he knowingly lied about his illegal drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018.

He could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000, but sentencing is expected to be much lighter as he is a first-time offender.

The ruling comes shortly after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is running against Hunter's father, was convicted on 34 felony charges in his hush money criminal case in New York.

Though Hunter is not running for office or has any affiliation with his father's campaign, his conviction has left political analysts wondering how it might affect President Biden's re-election efforts.

The judge informed the court that sentencing is typically set for 120 days after a verdict, indicating that the decision should come sometime in October, shortly ahead of the general election in November.