Hunter Biden's gun charges trial begins opening arguments

Wilmington, Delaware - Opening arguments began on Tuesday in the trial of Hunter Biden on gun charges, the first-ever prosecution of a child of a sitting US president.

Hunter Biden (54), the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, is charged with lying about his illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018, a felony.

A 12-member jury with four alternates was seated on Monday for the federal trial being held in the Biden hometown of Wilmington.

Expected to last one to two weeks, Hunter Biden's trial comes as his father is seeking re-election and just days after the conviction on business fraud charges of Donald Trump, the president's likely opponent in November.

The proceedings, along with another trial in which Hunter Biden faces tax evasion charges in California, complicate Democrats' efforts to keep the focus on Trump, the first former president ever to be convicted of a crime.

Trump also faces three far more serious criminal cases, including for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

First Lady Jill Biden was in court on Monday for jury selection and again for Tuesday's hearing, when one juror was dismissed from the panel as they could not commit to the full trial.

The president did not attend but said he and Jill were "proud" of Hunter Biden.

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden said in a statement.