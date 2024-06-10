Hunter Biden federal gun trial kicks off jury deliberations

Wilmington, Delaware - Jury deliberations began on Monday in the trial of Hunter Biden on federal gun charges, a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

Hunter Biden (54), the son of President Joe Biden, is accused of lying about his illegal drug use when he bought a handgun in 2018, a felony.

His trial comes as his father is seeking re-election and less than two weeks after the conviction on business fraud charges of Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee in November.

The 12-member jury began deliberations after prosecutors and Hunter Biden's defense team presented their closing arguments, CNN and other US media reported.

Hunter Biden did not take the stand during the one-week trial held in the Biden hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The proceedings, along with another case in which Hunter Biden faces tax evasion charges in California, complicates Democrats' efforts to keep the focus on Trump, the first former president ever to be convicted of a crime.