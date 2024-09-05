Hunter Biden changes plea in tax evasion case in shock U-turn

Los Angeles, California - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden , offered a guilty plea to charges in his tax evasion case Thursday, just as jury selection was about to begin.

Lawyers said the 54-year-old was prepared to enter the plea, acknowledging the likelihood of conviction, but would maintain his innocence.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, sitting in Los Angeles, called a recess to allow prosecutors to discuss the move.