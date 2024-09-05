Hunter Biden changes plea in tax evasion case in shock U-turn
Los Angeles, California - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, offered a guilty plea to charges in his tax evasion case Thursday, just as jury selection was about to begin.
Lawyers said the 54-year-old was prepared to enter the plea, acknowledging the likelihood of conviction, but would maintain his innocence.
US District Judge Mark Scarsi, sitting in Los Angeles, called a recess to allow prosecutors to discuss the move.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Cover photo: RINGO CHIU / AFP