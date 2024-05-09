Hunter Biden to face felony gun trial as federal court rejects appeal

Washington DC - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden , will soon head to trial after a federal court rejected his attempt to challenge the case.

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday to dismiss Hunter Biden's (r.) effort to challenge his felony gun case, allowing the trial to begin next month. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to ABC News, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, consisting of a three-judge panel, ruled to dismiss Hunter's appeal of the case on Thursday, noting it was the "improper time for them to take up such an appeal."

Last year, the 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges stemming from his 2018 purchase of a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver when, by his own admission, he was addicted to drugs.

Hunter's trial comes as his father is running for re-election against Republican candidate Donald Trump, who lost to President Biden in 2020.

Congressional Republicans have opened an impeachment inquiry into what they have repeatedly referred to as a Biden family criminal conspiracy, but have provided no evidence that the president has done anything illegal.