Hunter Biden's fate will be decided by a Trump-appointed judge

Wilmington, Delaware - Hunter Biden’s plea deal case has been assigned to a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump. The judge will have ultimate authority over the decision by prosecutors to allow President Joe Biden 's son to avoid jail time.

Hunter Biden (r.), President Joe Biden's son, will have his case decided by a Trump-appointed federal judge. © Credit Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who won confirmation in 2018 with bipartisan support, will preside over the case in which Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for a prosecution recommendation that he be sentenced to probation.



He will also avoid prosecution on a gun charge by agreeing to undergo treatment and monitoring for substance abuse.

If Noreika approves the deal, it would effectively end a sprawling five-year probe into wild allegations of impropriety involving Biden’s overseas business dealings and various lurid claims stemming from his battle with drug addiction.

Noreika has not yet set a date for a hearing at which Biden would have to plead guilty and admit to knowingly failing to pay $1.2 million in federal taxes. He has since made restitution.