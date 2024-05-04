India chips in with criticism of Biden as diplomatic spat over xenophobia claim widens

India isn't xenophobic, the country's foreign minister insisted, after Biden implied it and Japan were struggling economically because they rejected immigrants.

New Delhi, India - India is not xenophobic, the country's foreign minister has insisted, after comments by US President Joe Biden suggesting the South Asian nation and fellow ally Japan were struggling economically because they rejected immigrants.

US President Joe Biden's (l.) suggestion that India is xenophobic was rejected by the country's foreign mister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (r.). © IMAGO / UPI Photo Biden made the remarks at a campaign fundraising event in Washington this week.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a media roundtable Friday that Biden's comments did not match India's reality. "First of all, our economy is not faltering," he said, according to a report of the discussion published Saturday by the Economic Times newspaper. George Santos George Santos returns to Cameo as drag queen Kitara Ravache: "It's your favorite!" "India has been a very unique country," he added. "I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it's been a society which has been very open... different people of different societies come to India." India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, with an annualized GDP growth of 8.4% in the December quarter, according to official data in February.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of discriminating against Muslims by introducing a deeply controversial citizenship law. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has been accused of discriminating against Muslims, including through recently enacted reforms to India's citizenship law. The amended law sparked huge protests when it was first passed by parliament in 2019 and finally enacted in March, with Amnesty International warning that it still risked being used as a tool, alongside a mooted National Register of Citizens, to deprive some Muslims of citizenship. "There are people who publicly said on record that... a million Muslims will lose their citizenship in this country," Jaishankar said. "Why are they not being held to account? Because nobody has lost citizenship." Donald Trump Trump in danger of more punishment as hush money trial judge schedules gag order hearing Biden had clubbed allies India and Japan in with rivals China and Russia in remarks intended as a defense of US immigration policy. "Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan in trouble? Why is Russia in trouble? And India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden had said at the Wednesday fundraiser.