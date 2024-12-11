Joe and Jill Biden share major family announcement!

Washington DC - It's been a rough few months for outgoing President Joe Biden , but First Lady Jill Biden confirmed some good news Wednesday – the couple are to become great-grandparents.

First Lady Jill Biden (l.) has revealed that she and President Joe Biden are to become great-grandparents, as their granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is expecting! © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Their granddaughter Naomi Biden showed off a baby bump in a short-lived social media post on Election Day on November 5, but there had never been any official announcement.

Biden, who at 82 is the oldest president in US history, will now have something to celebrate as he contemplates handing over power to his political nemesis, Donald Trump, in January.

Jill Biden (73) dropped the news on Wednesday while mentioning research around extreme morning sickness during an event on women's health at the White House.

"I was particularly interested because my own granddaughter was going through the same thing – because we're going to be great-grandparents!" she said, drawing a round of applause from the audience.

Naomi Biden (30) is the daughter of Biden's troubled son Hunter, to whom the president granted Hunter a sweeping pardon earlier this month.

On November 5, she posted an Instagram story with a photo of her cradling her baby bump and the words "(We) Voted."