Joe Biden and Donald Trump to visit US-Mexico border on same day

Brownsville, Texas - President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will both visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday in a high-profile clash of schedules as they vie to win over voters on immigration – one of the hottest issues in the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

With record numbers of migrants crossing into the United States, Biden has sought to defuse a major threat to his reelection campaign by blaming Congress for failing to back his reforms.

For Trump, a hard anti-immigration stance has been central to his political identity for years, and he has repeatedly vowed to crack down on crossings from Mexico as he seeks a return to the White House.

The rivals are set to visit different parts of the border in Texas on Thursday, setting up a notable split-screen moment less than eight months before Americans go to the polls.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment after Trump officials claimed without evidence that Biden had hurriedly planned his trip after Trump's visit was announced.

"I don't have a reaction to the former president; I am not going to speak to his schedule," Jean-Pierre said, adding that Biden would meet with border patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders in Brownsville, Texas.

"He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and to provide the funding needed for additional US Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more," she said.