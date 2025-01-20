Joe Biden and wife Jill post farewell selfie ahead of Trump inauguration: "We love you, America"
Washington DC - President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden took one more picture "for the road" as Donald Trump makes his way into office on Monday.
"One more selfie for the road. We love you, America," read the outgoing president's post caption.
In addition to the heartfelt selfie shot in front of the White House, Joe and Jill Biden stood with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, for a group photo ahead of the Trump inauguration.
"It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people," wrote Biden.
The 82-year-old president also posted about his time in the White House and how much "I've loved opening the doors to the Oval Office wider than ever these past four years."
Vice President Kamala Harris says goodbye on social media
Vice President Kamala Harris also dropped a flurry of social media posts ahead of the Trump inauguration. In them, she reflected on some key achievements of the Biden-Harris administration over their four years in office.
Harris also documented herself taking part in the tradition of signing the desk in the president's Ceremonial Office.
"Though we may have disagreed on certain policy matters, former Vice Presidents and I have shared a love of country and worked every day on behalf of the American people," she said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@POTUS