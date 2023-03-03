Joe Biden in hot water for "mocking" grieving mother – thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene
Washington DC - A Michigan mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning has called President Joe Biden "despicable" after she claims he laughed and joked about her story.
On Tuesday, Rebecca Kiessling testified before the House Homeland Security Committee about the death of her sons Caleb (20) and Kyler (18), who both died in July 2020 after taking Percocet pills that they did not know were laced with fentanyl.
After sharing her story, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised Kiessling for her bravery, and also suggested that her sons wouldn't have died if the Biden administration had secured the southern border, stopping illegal drugs from coming in.
What the congresswoman failed to mention was that the boys died while Donald Trump was still president, before Biden even made it to the Oval Office.
During a gathering of House Democrats in Baltimore on Wednesday night, the president brought up Greene and her wild accusation.
"I read she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons," Biden said. "Well, the interesting thing: That fentanyl they took came during the last administration."
Biden gave a small chuckle at the end as members of the audience reacted to Greene's ridiculous claims.
Greene, instead, has been pushing a very different narrative of the response, which has quickly spread across conservative media.
Marjorie Taylor Greene throws Joe Biden under the bus
Greene has actively been pushing the idea that Biden wasn't laughing at her, but instead laughing at the mother and her story.
"It's shocking that Joe Biden laughs at mothers of children who have died of fentanyl poisoning," Greene shared to Twitter on Thursday. "What's funny about Americans dying from fentanyl, Joe?"
Senator Mike Lee of Utah shared a similar claim on Twitter, scolding the president for laughing at the mother.
The narrative has since swept across conservative news sites, including the New York Post, which claims Biden "used [the Kiessling] family's story to knock" Greene.
It also seemed to have left an impression on Kiessling, who shared a scathing reaction on Facebook.
"How dare you," the grieving mother said. "What is the matter with you? Almost every Democrat on the committee offered condolences, they at least had the decency to do that. You can't even do that? You have to mock my pain?"
Kiessling did point out that she was aware Greene's claim was wrong, but still insists the chuckle was meant for her.
"This is how you speak about the death of my sons?" she added. "Because a congresswoman misspoke?"
Marjorie Taylor Greene's video on Twitter claiming Joe Biden is to blame now includes a note to correct her statement.
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & joe :: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire