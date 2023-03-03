Joe Biden in hot water for "mocking" grieving mother – thanks to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Washington DC - A Michigan mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning has called President Joe Biden "despicable" after she claims he laughed and joked about her story.

Rebecca Kiessling (l.), who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning, is demanding President Joe Biden apologize to her, claiming he joked about her pain. © Collage: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & joe :: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Tuesday, Rebecca Kiessling testified before the House Homeland Security Committee about the death of her sons Caleb (20) and Kyler (18), who both died in July 2020 after taking Percocet pills that they did not know were laced with fentanyl.

After sharing her story, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised Kiessling for her bravery, and also suggested that her sons wouldn't have died if the Biden administration had secured the southern border, stopping illegal drugs from coming in.

What the congresswoman failed to mention was that the boys died while Donald Trump was still president, before Biden even made it to the Oval Office.

During a gathering of House Democrats in Baltimore on Wednesday night, the president brought up Greene and her wild accusation.

"I read she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons," Biden said. "Well, the interesting thing: That fentanyl they took came during the last administration."

Biden gave a small chuckle at the end as members of the audience reacted to Greene's ridiculous claims.

Greene, instead, has been pushing a very different narrative of the response, which has quickly spread across conservative media.