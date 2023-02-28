Joe Biden makes strange "white boy" joke at Black History Month event

Washington DC - President Joe Biden hosted an event at the White House to celebrate Black History Month and made a cringe attempt at a "white boy" joke.

During his speech to those in attendance, Biden reportedly spoke about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and claimed that the Black politician no longer speaks to him.

"I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid," he joked.

"I know where the power is … you think I'm joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine."

The Divine Nine is a council made up of historically African-American fraternities and sororities.

He added that Jeffries was at the event "in spite of the fact that when he ran the first time, I campaigned for him."

He also shouted out Congressional Black Caucus chairman Steven Horsford.

"I campaigned for him, too. You know what this means is, they don't talk to me anymore," Biden said. "I'm only kidding."

Biden has a history of being awkward when speaking about African-Americans and racial issues and has said even stranger things in the past.

In May 2020, Biden sat down with Charlamagne tha God of the Breakfast Club for an interview. At one point, the president infamously stated, "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain’t black."

In January 2022, while addressing students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta, he claimed he had once been arrested during a civil rights protest. But according to the Washington Post, there's no evidence to back up his story.