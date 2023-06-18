Joe Biden works to win over labor unions in first 2024 presidential campaign rally

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden held his very first campaign rally, where he attempted to make a strong case for why labor union voters should support him for reelection in 2024.

Joe Biden kicked off his 2024 campaign with his first rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, where he sent a strong message of support to labor unions. © Mark Makela/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, Biden spoke to a large crowd at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Saturday evening, where he was met with loud chants of "four more years!"

With Biden's home state of Pennsylvania having 19 electoral votes at stake, it is seen as a crucial win for any presidential hopeful.

But one group he has supported throughout his presidency, whom he was adamant to send a message to Saturday night, was labor union workers and members.

"If the investment bankers of this country went on strike tomorrow, no one would notice," Biden told the crowd. "If this room didn't show up to work tomorrow, the whole country would come to a grinding halt, so tell me – who matters more in America?"

Insider reports that the event was sponsored by the AFL-CIO, the country's largest union federation which represents 12.5 million workers in the US, and hundreds of union members from all over were in attendance.

"There are a lot of politicians in this country who can't say the word 'union,'" Biden said. "You know I'm not one of them. I'm proud to say the word. I'm proud to be the most pro-union president in American history."