Netanyahu again rules out Palestinian sovereignty in challenge to Biden's claims

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he told US President Joe Biden that he won't accept any form of Palestinian sovereignty in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.) again contradicted US President Joe Biden, making © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The two leaders spoke by phone on Friday for the first time in nearly a month, with Biden saying following the call that he believed it was still possible Netanyahu could agree to some form of Palestinian state.



"In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty," Netanyahu's office said in a statement issued on Saturday.

On Thursday, Netanyahu had rejected Palestinian sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, saying it was incompatible with Israel's need to have "security control over all the territory west of the (River) Jordan" – a stance that amounts to full subjugation of all Palestinians and corresponds to the ruling far-right Likud party's manifesto, promising Israeli sovereignty from the river Jordan to the Mediterranean sea.

Biden had said after the call on Friday that it was possible Netanyahu could come round to some form of two-state solution, seen for decades by diplomats as the best way to bring peace to the Middle East.

"There are a number of types of two-state solutions. There's a number of countries that are members of the UN that... don't have their own militaries," he told reporters after an event at the White House.