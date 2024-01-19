President Biden backs Palestinian statehood in first Netanyahu call for weeks

Washington DC - President Joe Biden pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday on the need for future Palestinian statehood, as the two leaders spoke for the first time in a month amid tensions over plans for the aftermath of the Gaza war .

President Biden (pictured) has pushed for a two-state solution in the Israel-Gaza war during his latest call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © Eros Hoagland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The call came a day after Netanyahu said he opposes allowing Palestinian sovereignty in the wake of the conflict with Hamas, deepening Israeli divisions with key backer Washington over the conduct of Israel's offensive and what comes next.

"The president still believes in the promise and the possibility of a two-state solution" for both Israelis and Palestinians, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the call.

During his conversation with Netanyahu, Biden "made clear his strong conviction that a two-state solution is still the right path ahead. And we're going to continue to make that case."

"Good friends and allies can have those kinds of candid, forthright discussions, and we do," added Kirby.

The call also discussed US hostages still among those held captive by Hamas since the October 7 attack on Israel, he added.

Biden and Netanyahu last spoke on December 23, and the silence between them since has led to repeated questions about a rift. The pair have had a notoriously complicated relationship in the past, with the Democratic US president last year pressing the right-wing Israeli premier over controversial judicial reforms.

But Biden has stood firmly behind Israel since October 7, even traveling to the country after the attacks, where he publicly embraced Netanyahu and pledged full US support.

Fresh tensions have emerged since then, however, as the toll of the Israeli offensive on Gaza has mounted, with Biden warning that Israel could lose support by "indiscriminate bombing."