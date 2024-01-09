Nikki Haley claps back at Joe Biden for "lecturing" her about Civil War

Des Moines, Iowa - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley responded after President Joe Biden criticized her for refusing to name slavery as a cause of the Civil War.

On Monday night, Haley participated in a Fox News town hall, where she was asked her thoughts on Biden's comments, which he made at during a speech at a church in her state of South Carolina earlier that day.

"For Biden to show up there and give a political speech is offensive in itself," she argued.

"But the second thing I'll say is, I don't need someone who palled around with segregationists in the ’70s and has said racist comments all the way through his career, lecturing me or anyone in South Carolina, about what it means to have racism, slavery, or anything related to the Civil War."

Haley, who has said on multiple occasions that she does not believe America is a racist country and defended the Confederate flag as a symbol of "heritage," has been facing heavy criticism about the response she gave at a recent rally when she was asked about the cause of the Civil War.

She has since defended her response, arguing that she believed it "was a given" that slavery was a cause and that she was "thinking past it" with her response.