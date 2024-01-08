Biden appeals to Black voters with speech at South Carolina church amid Gaza ceasefire hecklers

Charleston, South Carolina - President Joe Biden reached out to Black voters Monday in an emotional campaign speech at the site of a racist massacre in 2015, but hecklers calling for a Gaza ceasefire highlighted another problem area for the Democrat.

Biden said the "poison" of white supremacy had "no place in America" in his address at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine Black parishioners were murdered by a racially-motivated killer.



The 81-year-old then linked efforts by Republican former president Donald Trump to overturn the last election in 2020 to the wider US history of racism, calling it the "old ghost in new garments."

"They're trying to erase history and your future, banning books, denying your right to vote and have it counted," Biden told the congregation from the pulpit of the historic church.

Biden later met with survivors of the shooting, the White House said, continuing a long connection with the church which started when he visited as vice president under Barack Obama after the killings.

Self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylann Roof, who was 21 at the time, said he carried out the shooting to start a race war. He was sentenced to death in 2017.

The speech was the second of two events kicking off Biden's 2024 campaign in which he has targeted Trump, whom he is expected to face in a closely-contested rematch in November.

Minutes into Biden's speech, however, he was interrupted by a demonstrator who said that if the president cared about lives lost then he should call for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

A small group of protestors then began shouting "ceasefire now" before they were drowned out by churchgoers chanting "four more years" in support of Biden's bid for a second term. Biden said of the protesters that he could "understand their passion," before adding, "I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza."

Both the speech and the interruption reflected the diverse electoral groups that Biden must reach out to in what promises to be a difficult battle for reelection.