Nikki Haley donors are jumping ship to support another candidate – and it's not Trump!

Washington DC - A handful of high-profile campaign donors that previously supported Nikki Haley are now moving to help Joe Biden 's re-election effort, according to new reports.

A source close to the effort told CNBC that Biden's campaign has successfully garnered support from a half dozen major fundraisers that previously support Haley.

One such donor is former MGM chair Harry Sloan, who managed to raise half a million for Haley last year by holding fundraisers, which he now plans to do for Biden.

"People I know who are generally business Republicans, they’re going to hear from me," Sloan promised, vowing to bring along some of his wealthy friends.

Earlier this month, Haley dropped out of the Republican primaries. She notably chose not to endorse her fellow Republican Donald Trump, instead telling him that he will have to earn the support of those Americans who preferred her in the GOP primary race.

Back in January, Trump drew the ire of Haley's camp when he vowed in a social media post that he will never accept money from donors that supported his challenger, stating they are "permanently barred from the MAGA camp."

"We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we put America first, and ALWAYS WILL!" he added.