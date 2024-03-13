Trump faces challenge from Republican group spending millions to block reelection!

Washington DC - A new campaign aims to give a platform for Republican voters to share why they will not be voting for Donald Trump as he heads into a rematch with President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

The Republican Accountability PAC launched a new election campaign on Tuesday, which seeks to keep Donald Trump from being reelected. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, the Republican Accountability PAC (RAPAC) announced the launch of their new $50 million general election campaign titled Republican Voters Against Trump.

The campaign, which "will target moderate Republican and Republican-leaning voters in key swing states", is working on a video comprised of thousands of Republican voters who once voted for Trump sharing why they won't do so this time.

The announcement came the same day that Trump and Biden won their respective party's nomination, assuring a rematch between the two in November.

While Trump has maintained a strong support with his MAGA base, he faces a number of scandals, including 91 charges and countless other legal issues in relation to alleged criminal actions he committed before, during, and after his presidency.

In a clip shared by the campaign, a Wisconsin voter named Ethan said that for him, Trump's actions on January 6, 2021 marked "the end" of his support.

"The peaceful transfer of power is one of the defining pieces of our democracy, and I could not believe that someone I had formerly supported would get behind an effort that would throw that under the bus," he explained.

"There is no choice. Donald Trump is not a viable option. I will vote for Biden."