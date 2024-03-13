Trump faces challenge from Republican group spending millions to block reelection!
Washington DC - A new campaign aims to give a platform for Republican voters to share why they will not be voting for Donald Trump as he heads into a rematch with President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.
On Tuesday, the Republican Accountability PAC (RAPAC) announced the launch of their new $50 million general election campaign titled Republican Voters Against Trump.
The campaign, which "will target moderate Republican and Republican-leaning voters in key swing states", is working on a video comprised of thousands of Republican voters who once voted for Trump sharing why they won't do so this time.
The announcement came the same day that Trump and Biden won their respective party's nomination, assuring a rematch between the two in November.
While Trump has maintained a strong support with his MAGA base, he faces a number of scandals, including 91 charges and countless other legal issues in relation to alleged criminal actions he committed before, during, and after his presidency.
In a clip shared by the campaign, a Wisconsin voter named Ethan said that for him, Trump's actions on January 6, 2021 marked "the end" of his support.
"The peaceful transfer of power is one of the defining pieces of our democracy, and I could not believe that someone I had formerly supported would get behind an effort that would throw that under the bus," he explained.
"There is no choice. Donald Trump is not a viable option. I will vote for Biden."
Who is behind the Republican Accountability PAC?
The campaign has been put together by political strategist and RAPAC President Sarah Longwell, who has been a longtime anti-Trump advocate.
She led a similar campaign during the 2020 presidential race, which she believes helped thwart Trump's reelection efforts that year.
"Former Republicans and Republican-leaning voters hold the key to 2024, and reaching them with credible, relatable messengers is essential to re-creating the anti-Trump coalition that made the difference in 2020," Longwell explained in a statement.
This year, the campaign will air ads ahead of the general election in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
"It establishes a permission structure that says that – whatever their complaints about Joe Biden – Donald Trump is too dangerous and too unhinged to ever be president again," Longwell added. "Who better to make this case than the voters who used to support him?"
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP