Biden says Israel is "starting" to lose support by relentlessly bombing Gaza

Washington DC - President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday that Israel risked losing global support for its war against Hamas by "indiscriminate" bombing of Gaza .

© Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In his most blunt remarks since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which provoked the current conflict, Biden told donors that Netanyahu needed to "change" his stance on a two-state solution for the Palestinians.

Netanyahu meanwhile said there was "disagreement" with Biden over how a post-conflict Gaza would be governed, reflecting a rare rift after weeks in which the US leader has strongly backed Israel.

Biden told a campaign event in Washington that Israel had "most of the world supporting it" after the Hamas attacks, in which Israel says 1,200 people died. Hundreds were also taken hostage.

"But they're starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place," Biden said. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that more than 18,400 people — mostly women and children — had been killed in Israel's bombardment since October 7.

The president also dismissed arguments that he said Netanyahu had made that allied forces had "carpet-bombed" Germany and used nuclear weapons against Japan in World War II.

Biden said he'd told Netanyahu that international institutions were set up after the war "to see to it that it didn't happen again" and reiterated that the United States had made "mistakes" after the September 11, 2001 attacks.