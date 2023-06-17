President Joe Biden confuses crowd after ending speech with "God Save the Queen"

West Hartford, Connecticut - President Joe Biden left a crowd confused at a recent event after he ended his speech by saying "God save the Queen."

While speaking at an event on Friday, President Joe Biden left the audience confused after he ended his speech by saying "God save the Queen, man." © JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to USA Today, Biden was speaking on gun safety to a crowd of gun control advocates and survivors of gun violence at the University of Hartford on Friday.

During his 30-minute speech, the president defended his efforts to push gun reform, saying there is gun violence "every damn day in America."

"Whether you're Democrat or Republican, we all want families to be safe," he explained. "We all want to drop them off at a house of worship, a mall, a movie, a school door without worrying that's the last time we're ever see them."

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Biden is seen wrapping up his speech, leaving the audience with an out-of-place phrase: "Alright, God save the Queen, man."