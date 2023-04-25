Joe Biden has officially entered the 2024 race for president!
Washington DC - Incumbent President Joe Biden has officially announced his campaign for reelection in 2024.
The 80-year-old announced his bid on Tuesday morning, the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch.
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," Biden says in a three-minute campaign video.
The voice-over narration comes after a montage of clips of the January 6 Capitol riot and demonstrators protesting for abortion rights.
"The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer," the president continues. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too."
"This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection."
Biden takes aim at "MAGA extremists"
The long-expected announcement sets Biden up against progressive Marianne Williamson and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary.
Nevertheless, the president – considered the clear frontrunner in his party – seems to be focusing his attention on the GOP challengers he may face in the general election.
"Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away," Biden says in his announcement video. "Cutting social security that you’ve paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote."
Republicans lining up for a shot at the White House include ex-president Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
Both Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, are expected to appear at campaign-style events in Washington DC on Tuesday, with the president speaking at the North America’s Building Trades Unions 2023 Legislative Conference and the vice president at a rally hosted by NARAL Pro-Choice America.
Cover photo: REUTERS