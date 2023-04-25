Joe Biden has officially entered the 2024 race for president!

Washington DC - Incumbent President Joe Biden has officially announced his campaign for reelection in 2024.

Incumbent President Joe Biden has officially entered the 2024 race for reelection. © REUTERS

The 80-year-old announced his bid on Tuesday morning, the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," Biden says in a three-minute campaign video.

The voice-over narration comes after a montage of clips of the January 6 Capitol riot and demonstrators protesting for abortion rights.

"The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer," the president continues. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too."

"This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection."