President Joe Biden responds to son Hunter Biden's felony gun conviction
Wilmington, Delaware - President Joe Biden expressed his "love and support" for his son in a statement released immediately after Hunter Biden's felony gun conviction.
A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on Tuesday of federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.
The verdict comes as his father is seeking reelection, and the Democratic president changed his schedule to fly to Wilmington, Delaware, the family hometown where the trial was held.
Hunter Biden was waiting on the tarmac when Marine One landed at Delaware Air National Guard Base and he was given a warm hug by his 81-year-old father before they left in a motorcade.
The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the felony counts stemming from his 2018 purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine.
"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said.
"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," he continued.
"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."
Hunter Biden did not take the stand during the one-week trial, which First Lady Jill Biden attended for several days.
He could face up to 25 years in prison, although as a first-time offender jail time is unlikely. A date was not set for sentencing but it is expected to take place in the next few months.
Special counsel David Weiss speaks out on Hunter Biden guns case conviction
Special counsel David Weiss, who brought the case against Hunter Biden, addressed reporters following the verdict.
"No one in this country is above the law," Weiss said. "Everyone must be accountable for their actions, even this defendant."
Weiss said the case was "not just about addiction."
"This case was about the illegal choices the defendant made while in the throes of addiction, his choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun, and the choice to then possess that gun," Weiss said.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP