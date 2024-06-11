President Joe Biden responds to son Hunter Biden's felony gun conviction

Wilmington, Delaware - President Joe Biden expressed his "love and support" for his son in a statement released immediately after Hunter Biden's felony gun conviction .

President Joe Biden (r.) hugs his son Hunter Biden (c.) upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on Tuesday as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on Tuesday of federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

The verdict comes as his father is seeking reelection, and the Democratic president changed his schedule to fly to Wilmington, Delaware, the family hometown where the trial was held.

Hunter Biden was waiting on the tarmac when Marine One landed at Delaware Air National Guard Base and he was given a warm hug by his 81-year-old father before they left in a motorcade.

The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the felony counts stemming from his 2018 purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said.

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," he continued.

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

Hunter Biden did not take the stand during the one-week trial, which First Lady Jill Biden attended for several days.

He could face up to 25 years in prison, although as a first-time offender jail time is unlikely. A date was not set for sentencing but it is expected to take place in the next few months.