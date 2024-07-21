Senator Joe Manchin urges Biden to step aside as Trump rises in polls
Washington DC - An influential senator on Sunday joined calls for President Joe Biden to end his candidacy in favor of a younger Democrat, while a shock poll from the swing state of Michigan illustrated the growing sense that he will lose to Donald Trump if he stays in the race.
"I come [to this decision] with a heavy heart, but I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation," Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat-leaning independent from West Virginia, said on ABC's This Week.
The call from a longtime friend of the president reinforced a swell of increasingly urgent pleas from top party officials for the 81-year-old Biden to step aside as signs mount of his eroding support.
Biden's ability to fight back has been limited; he has been isolating himself with Covid at his Delaware home since Wednesday, his health is said to be improving but his public face is limited to a series of attacks on Trump on social media.
Meantime, a new poll from the battleground state of Michigan – where Trump, his right ear bandaged from the recent attempt on his life, held a raucous rally Saturday – carried grim news for the president.
Big shift in battleground Michigan is poor omen for Biden
The poll, which began the day Trump was wounded at a Pennsylvania rally and ended as he was accepting his party's nomination in Milwaukee, found Trump leading Biden 49% to 42% in a state the Democrat carried four years ago by three percentage points.
The Epic-MRA poll showed Trump doubling his lead since the last poll on June 27, just before the presidential debate that proved disastrous for the president. The survey even gave Trump a narrow lead in metropolitan Detroit, which is normally safe Democratic territory.
Yet another poll, by ABC News and Ipsos, showed Trump enjoying his highest national favorability ratings in years – at 40%, up from the mid-30s – propelled no doubt by the successful Republican convention and a surge of sympathy following the attempt on his life.
Cover photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP