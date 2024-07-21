Senator Joe Manchin urges Biden to step aside as Trump rises in polls

Washington DC - An influential senator on Sunday joined calls for President Joe Biden to end his candidacy in favor of a younger Democrat, while a shock poll from the swing state of Michigan illustrated the growing sense that he will lose to Donald Trump if he stays in the race.

Senator Joe Manchin (pictured) on Sunday joined calls for President Joe Biden to end his candidacy in favor of a younger Democrat. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

"I come [to this decision] with a heavy heart, but I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation," Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat-leaning independent from West Virginia, said on ABC's This Week.

The call from a longtime friend of the president reinforced a swell of increasingly urgent pleas from top party officials for the 81-year-old Biden to step aside as signs mount of his eroding support.

Biden's ability to fight back has been limited; he has been isolating himself with Covid at his Delaware home since Wednesday, his health is said to be improving but his public face is limited to a series of attacks on Trump on social media.

Meantime, a new poll from the battleground state of Michigan – where Trump, his right ear bandaged from the recent attempt on his life, held a raucous rally Saturday – carried grim news for the president.

