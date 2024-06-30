Biden tries to reassure big-money donors after debate fiasco

New York, New York - President Joe Biden attended a triple-header of campaign fundraisers Saturday, seeking to reassure high-dollar donors he can still win reelection in November despite a debate performance that sparked panic among many Democrats.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey to attend campaign fundraisers. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Accompanying him at the fundraisers in New York and New Jersey was First Lady Jill Biden, who has fiercely defended her 81-year-old husband amid calls for him to step aside.



"Joe isn't just the right person for the job – he's the only person for the job," she told one gathering, which featured a-list actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick among the co-hosts.

The president is facing a wave of doubts following Thursday night's debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, after he frequently stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought – exacerbating fears about his age and mental acuity.

Many political commentators called for Biden to stand down following the debate, including The New York Times editorial board.

The Washington Post's editorial board, meanwhile, urged him to do some soul-searching over the weekend after his "calamitous" debate performance raised "legitimate questions about whether he's up for another four years in the world's toughest job."

No high-ranking elected Democrat has yet joined the call, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton both publicly reiterated their backing on Friday.