Trump and Biden speak out on King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Las Vegas, Nevada - President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about Britain's King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, revealed on Monday, as foreign leaders and former president Donald Trump publically wished him a swift recovery.

Donald Trump (top r.) and Joe Biden (bottom r.) both commented publically on Britain's King Charles' cancer diagnosis, announced on Monday. © Collage: REUTERS

Biden, who is six years older than the 75-year-old King, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for Charles during a visit to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The president replied: "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.

"I'll be talking to him, God willing."

Biden later tweeted: "Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.

"Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."

Trump, Biden's predecessor in the White House, described the King as a "wonderful man."

The frontrunner for the Republican Party posted on his Truth Social platform in all caps: "King Charles has cancer.

"He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"