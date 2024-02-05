Trump and Biden speak out on King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Las Vegas, Nevada - President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about Britain's King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, revealed on Monday, as foreign leaders and former president Donald Trump publically wished him a swift recovery.
Biden, who is six years older than the 75-year-old King, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for Charles during a visit to Las Vegas, Nevada.
The president replied: "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.
"I'll be talking to him, God willing."
Biden later tweeted: "Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage.
"Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery."
Trump, Biden's predecessor in the White House, described the King as a "wonderful man."
The frontrunner for the Republican Party posted on his Truth Social platform in all caps: "King Charles has cancer.
"He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"
King Charles gets well wishes from heads of Canada and Austrialia
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his best wishes.
He tweeted: "I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer.
"We're sending him our very best wishes - and hoping for a fast and full recovery."
Canada is one of the 14 Commonwealth realms where King Charles is head of state. The leader of Commonwealth member Australia also said his country's thoughts were with the King and his family.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "Australians know that His Majesty King Charles has always reached out to us in our country's toughest moments, showing kindness and care for those doing it tough.
"All of us are thinking of him and his family in this very hard time... We wish him well for a speedy recovery."
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS