Where's Joe? G20 leaders take group photo without Biden

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Joe Biden headed for a photo with fellow G20 leaders in Rio de Janeiro at his final summit as US president on Monday – only to find they had already taken the picture without him.

World leaders pose for a group photo during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. © REUTERS

Frustrated US officials blamed "logistical issues" for the blunder, which meant that Biden missed out on the shot, along with the Canadian and Italian prime ministers.

It came during a South American tour in which Biden's counterparts have been looking past the outgoing US president in political terms – and towards his successor Donald Trump.

Biden's swan song on the world stage has seen the 81-year-old try to shore up his legacy before Trump returns to the White House with his "America First" foreign policy.

World leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron walked down a red carpeted ramp at Rio's stunning bayside museum of modern art to the group photo set-up.

They took to a stage, chatted and joked as they gathered to pose against the backdrop of the Brazilian city's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain. The snap was over in a second.