Judge Tanya Chutkan and Jack Smith targeted by scary "swatting" pranks
Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan recently became the latest victims of a serious prank called "swatting."
According to CNN, DC Metropolitan Police visited Chutkan's home late Sunday night after a male 911 caller alleged that he had shot his wife at the judge's residence and would soon shoot himself.
Upon arriving, officers quickly realized the call was a prank called "swatting," where false emergency calls are made in an effort to have a SWAT team sent to a specified location.
NBC News has also reported that Montgomery County Police officers were called to Smith's home in Maryland on Christmas Day after an unknown person called 911, claiming that Smith had shot his wife inside their residence.
Units were called off after a Deputy US Marshal who protects Smith and his family alerted authorities that the call was a false alarm.
Are the recent "swatting" pranks against politicians connected?
Smith is the head prosecutor leading two high-profile federal cases against former President Donald Trump, and Chutkan is overseeing the trial over Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In recent weeks, numerous political figures have fallen victim to the prank.
MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that she and her daughters were swatted during Christmas break, while Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was similarly targeted after she ruled that Trump would be removed from the state's 2024 primary ballot.
No arrests have been made in connect with the pranks.
Cover photo: Collage: HANDOUT / United States District Court for the District of Columbia / AFP & Almond NGAN / AFP