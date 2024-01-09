Judge Tanya Chutkan and Jack Smith targeted by scary "swatting" pranks

Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan recently became the latest victims of a serious prank called "swatting."

The prosecutor (r) and judge in former President Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case recently fell victim to a "swatting" prank. © Collage: HANDOUT / United States District Court for the District of Columbia / AFP & Almond NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, DC Metropolitan Police visited Chutkan's home late Sunday night after a male 911 caller alleged that he had shot his wife at the judge's residence and would soon shoot himself.

Upon arriving, officers quickly realized the call was a prank called "swatting," where false emergency calls are made in an effort to have a SWAT team sent to a specified location.

NBC News has also reported that Montgomery County Police officers were called to Smith's home in Maryland on Christmas Day after an unknown person called 911, claiming that Smith had shot his wife inside their residence.

Units were called off after a Deputy US Marshal who protects Smith and his family alerted authorities that the call was a false alarm.