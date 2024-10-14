Harris campaign slams Trump for suggesting military go after "radical left" on Election Day

Washington DC - The campaign for presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently criticized her rival, Donald Trump , after he suggested the military should be used to prevent supposed "chaos" stirred up by Democrats on Election Day.

On Sunday, Trump did an interview with Fox News, in which he said the military could be used to "handle" what he calls "the enemy from within" – a group he explained consists of "sick people, radical left lunatics."

Hours after the interview, the Harris-Walz campaign responded with a statement, criticizing Trump for "suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse 'enemies' than foreign adversaries."

"This should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security," said Ian Sams, campaign spokesperson and advisor.

"What Donald Trump is promising is dangerous, and returning him to office is simply a risk Americans cannot afford," he added.

In a statement to Forbes, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung stood by the former president's remarks, arguing he "is 100% correct – those who seek to undermine democracy by sowing chaos in our elections are a direct threat."