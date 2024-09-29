Harris re-issues debate challenge with attack ad during football game Trump attended
Washington, DC - Kamala Harris' campaign trolled her rival, Donald Trump, with another ad campaign that seeks to push him into debating her again.
On Saturday, the campaign shared the 30-second clip on Trump's own Truth Social platform and later aired it during the college football game that Trump was attending.
"Winners never back down from a challenge," a narrator says in a video of football players training plays.
"Champions know it's anytime, anyplace, but losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home," the ad continues, showing a video of Trump clearly irritated after missing a golf putt.
The ad goes on to play audio of political pundits sharing negative reviews of Trump's performance during their first and only debate on September 10 – and suggests it's the reason he has refused Harris' repeated challenges for a rematch.
Then, Harris appears on screen to issue a new challenge.
Harris fires back at Trump's refusal to debate again
"Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage," Harris states.
"If you got something to say, say it to my face," she adds.
The ad came the same day that Trump described Harris as "mentally disabled" at a Wisconsin rally.
Of the ad, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said Harris "would never show up to a sporting event like this because she'd get booed out of the stadium and embarrass herself."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & JOSH EDELSON / AFP