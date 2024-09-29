Harris re-issues debate challenge with attack ad during football game Trump attended

Washington, DC - Kamala Harris ' campaign trolled her rival, Donald Trump , with another ad campaign that seeks to push him into debating her again.

Kamala Harris' campaign recently challenged Donald Trump to another debate in an attack ad aired during a football game in Alabama he attended. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

On Saturday, the campaign shared the 30-second clip on Trump's own Truth Social platform and later aired it during the college football game that Trump was attending.



"Winners never back down from a challenge," a narrator says in a video of football players training plays.

"Champions know it's anytime, anyplace, but losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home," the ad continues, showing a video of Trump clearly irritated after missing a golf putt.

The ad goes on to play audio of political pundits sharing negative reviews of Trump's performance during their first and only debate on September 10 – and suggests it's the reason he has refused Harris' repeated challenges for a rematch.

Then, Harris appears on screen to issue a new challenge.