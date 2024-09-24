DNC tries to goad Trump into second Harris debate by calling him a "chicken"

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee has been trolling Donald Trump with their latest ad campaign, which they hope will push him to debate Kamala Harris again.

The Democratic National Committee and Kamala Harris' campaign recently launched an ad campaign calling Donald Trump (r.) a "chicken" for refusing to debate. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The DNC recently shared a video on YouTube unveiling the new ad campaign, which features a doctored image of Trump in a chicken suit, holding a sign that says "I'm afraid to debate," along with the text, "There's no debate: Trump is a chicken."

On Monday, Abhi Rahman, the DNC's deputy communications director, announced they had launched the ad on static billboards around Indiana, Pennsylvania, where Trump was preparing to do a campaign rally later that day.

Rahman also said they planned to have a mobile version of the billboard circling the rally to "remind voters of how much of a chicken Trump is."

The attack comes after Harris and Trump's first and only debate on September 10, which critics overwhelmingly agree Harris won.

Harris has since challenged Trump twice to another debate, but he has repeatedly refused, recently arguing that "it's just too late – Voting has already started."