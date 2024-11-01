Harris says Trump's violent rhetoric "must be disqualifying" as he doubles down

Madison, Wisconsin - Vice President Kamala Harris lambasted Donald Trump on Friday for her White House rival's "violent rhetoric," saying his recent verbal attack on a Republican critic should disqualify him from becoming president again.

Trump has "suggested rifles should be trained on former representative Liz Cheney," Harris told reporters.

"This must be disqualifying. Anyone who wants to be president of the United States who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president."

Trump made the remarks as he criticized Cheney's father for endorsing Harris, speaking during a fireside chat with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Arizona.

"And I don't blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb," Trump said Thursday.

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."

The backlash was swift, with Harris campaign advisor Ian Sams contrasting Trump "talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad" with Harris "talking about sending one to her cabinet."