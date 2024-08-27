Hundreds of GOP staffers endorse Kamala Harris to evade second Trump term: "We can't let that happen"

Washington DC - Hundreds of former aides for previous Republican presidential candidates recently endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president, as they believe Donald Trump presents a danger to the country.

A group of over 200 former Republican staffers recently endorsed Kamala Harris (r.) for president, arguing that supporting Donald Trump (l.) would bring "chaos." © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Monday, the group consisting of over 200 staffers who have worked under either former President George W. Bush, Senator Mitt Romney, or the late Sen. John McCain announced their support for Harris in a joint letter.

The group – which also endorsed President Joe Biden when he was the Democratic nominee – noted that while they have "plenty of honest, ideological disagreements" with Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, supporting Trump as an alternative is "simply untenable."

"At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions," the group argued.

"Abroad, democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance kowtow to dictators... while turning their backs on our allies," the letter continued.

"We can't let that happen."