Kamala Harris affirms her stance on marijuana: "We need to legalize it!"

Washington DC - Kamala Harris recently revealed that she supports legalizing marijuana, signaling that she may take on the issue if she manages to win the presidency.

On Monday, the vice president sat down for an interview on the All The Smoke podcast, in which she declared that "we need to legalize it and stop criminalizing this behavior."

"I just feel strongly people should not be going to jail for smoking weed," Harris continued. "And we know historically what that has meant and who has gone to jail."

While it is the first time she has commented on cannabis since becoming the presidential nominee less than two months ago, Harris noted that it "is not a new position" for her, as she has felt this way "for a long time."

In 2019, as she was running for president in the Democratic primaries, Harris admitted during an interview that she tried pot in college and said she was "absolutely in favor" of legalizing it, adding that she believes "it gives a lot of people joy, and we need more joy."

Her recent remarks come as the vast majority of Americans agree that marijuana should be legalized, and politicians are beginning to realize it could be a game-changer for the 2024 presidential race.