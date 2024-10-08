Kamala Harris reveals what kind of gun she owns and whether she has fired it

Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed in an interview broadcast Monday that she owns a Glock semi-automatic pistol – and said that "of course" she'd fired it on a shooting range.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris revealed in an interview that she owns a Glock, touting her law enforcement background. © REUTERS

Speculation has swirled about the vice president's weapon of choice ever since she told television star Oprah Winfrey recently that she was a gun owner and that she would shoot anyone who broke into her house.

"I have a Glock, and I've had it for quite some time," Harris said in an interview on the primetime CBS show 60 Minutes when asked what kind of firearm she packed.

"My background is in law enforcement. And so, there you go," added the former prosecutor and California attorney general.

Interviewer Bill Whitaker then asked if Harris had ever fired the Glock.

Harris replied with a laugh: "Of course I have. At a shooting range. Yes, of course I have."

Austrian manufacturer Glock makes one of America's best-selling handguns, widely used by police.