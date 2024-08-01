Kamala Harris brushes off Trump's race remarks: "Same old show"

Houston, Texas - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called out her Republican rival, Donald Trump , for making demeaning remarks about her race.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently gave a speech where she slammed comments from Republican Donald Trump about her race. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Trump gave a combative interview during the National Association of Black Journalists convention.

When pressed about his attack that Harris is a DEI hire, implying she was given her job based on diversity policies instead of on her skill or merit, Trump bizarrely claimed she "just happened to turn Black" a few years ago.

Later that night, Vice President Harris gave a speech to the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority in Texas, where she slammed Trump for the comments and promised that she can offer something better for America.

"it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect," Harris explained.

"And let me just say, the American people deserve better," she continued. "The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts."

"We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength," she added.

Since Harris became the Democratic nominee, Trump and the Republican Party have struggled to come up with an effective line of attack to her candidacy.