Kamala Harris' campaign makes hay of Trump's bizarre presser with scorching statement

Washington DC - Kamala Harris ' campaign didn't miss the opportunity to shred Donald Trump 's latest rambling performance at a press conference Thursday.

After Donald Trump's recent press conference, Kamala Harris' campaign shared a reaction mocking her rival for failing to say anything of substance. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican held the press conference at his golf club in New Jersey, and spent more than an hour launching personal attacks aimed at Harris, who he claimed will "destroy America" if she wins the election.

Harris' campaign definitely tuned in, sharing tons of clips of some of the "weirder" moments to the official X page.

It later sent out an email, describing Trump's appearance as "a stream of not-much-consciousness" that was "quite boring."

"We aren't sure what we just watched, and neither is America," the campaign quipped.

In a statement, the campaign further argued that Trump "huffed and puffed," but didn't actually defend his agenda.

"No surprise, Trump doesn't want to defend his agenda that would raise costs for families by $3,900 a year, cut Social Security, and eliminate the Affordable Care Act - all so he can give his rich donors tax breaks," the statement read.