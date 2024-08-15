Trump defends campaign tactics in rambling press conference: "I'm entitled to personal attacks"

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump defended his recent personal attacks on Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a long-winded press conference at his golf club in New Jersey.

Donald Trump defended his recent personal attacks on Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a long-winded press conference at his golf club in New Jersey. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Thursday's event, which followed a similar news conference at Mar-a-Lago a week prior, saw the former president deliver a rambling opening statement of nearly an hour before eventually taking questions from reporters.

His opening to the conference – which again did not feature any significant announcements – went on so long that CNN opted to cut away from its live coverage, while MSNBC did not air any of the event, per Deadline.

Trump began by hammering the Biden-Harris administration on the economy, illustrating the problem of inflation by speaking before a table full of common grocery items, including his evidently beloved Cheerios.

But he grew more aggressive as he told reporters that he was "entitled to personal attacks" on Harris, like his recent digs about her racial identity, that have been raising concern among his allies.

"I do not have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she'll be a terrible president," Trump said. "And I think it is very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good, bad – I mean, she certainly attacks me personally."

He again proved just how much the "#TrumpIsWeird" attack line – launched by Harris's new running mate Tim Walz – got under his skin as he added, "She actually called me weird. 'He's weird.'"