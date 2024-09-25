Kamala Harris' campaign office damaged by gunfire for second time in a week

Tempe, Arizona - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ' office in Arizona was recently shot at for the second time in only a week.

Local police in Tempe, Arizona, are investigating after bullet holes were discovered at one of presidential candidate Kamala Harris' offices. © ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP

According to NBC News, the Tempe Police Department is investigating "what appears to be damage from gunfire" at the office after workers called authorities shortly after midnight on Monday.



The office is one of Harris' 18 in the state and also serves as a space for staff and other candidates within the Arizona Democratic Party.

Sergeant Ryan Cook noted that the shooting "raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby."

Fortunately, there were no injuries, as no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the shooting.