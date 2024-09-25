Kamala Harris' campaign office damaged by gunfire for second time in a week
Tempe, Arizona - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' office in Arizona was recently shot at for the second time in only a week.
According to NBC News, the Tempe Police Department is investigating "what appears to be damage from gunfire" at the office after workers called authorities shortly after midnight on Monday.
The office is one of Harris' 18 in the state and also serves as a space for staff and other candidates within the Arizona Democratic Party.
Sergeant Ryan Cook noted that the shooting "raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby."
Fortunately, there were no injuries, as no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the shooting.
Arizona police open investigation into apparent shooting of Harris campaign office
"We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured," Arizona Democratic Party campaign manager Sean McEnerney said in a statement.
This is the second time the office has been shot at in a week, after bullet holes, from what police believe was either a BB or pellet gun, was found in the windows on September 16.
The shootings come as the 2024 presidential campaign has seen heightened political violence, with Harris' challenger, Donald Trump, surviving two assassination attempts in recent months.
Cover photo: ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP