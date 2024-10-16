Elon Musk donates enormous sum to boost Trump's presidential campaign

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk has donated almost $75 million to the political action committee he created to support Donald Trump 's presidential campaign, according to filings made late Tuesday, illustrating the Tesla founder's growing commitment to the Republican's cause.

Musk, estimated to be the world's richest man, has taken an increasingly visible role in Trump's campaign, accompanying him on stage at a recent rally in Pennsylvania and frequently lambasting his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, on social media.

Trump frequently name-checks Musk at rallies, and has promised to appoint him to a committee tasked with slashing government bureaucracy.

Harris and Trump are locked in a too-close-to-call race for the White House, according to polls.

Musk's America PAC has raised $74.95 million for Trump's cause in the period between July 1 and September 30, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The PAC has focused on launching grassroots get-out-the-vote efforts, including in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, that tip the overall national election result.

On its website, America PAC offers those who sign up to help with voter turnout "$30 per hour, with bonuses for performance."

Musk earlier said he would pay $47 to anyone who gets a registered swing-state voter to sign a petition supporting free speech and the right to bear arms.