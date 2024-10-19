Jill Stein earns powerful endorsement from American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee
Dearborn, Michigan - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, have received another powerful endorsement in their 2024 campaign for the White House.
The American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC) announced it is officially backing the Stein-Ware campaign, acknowledging the "unique challenges" of the current election.
"This is an electoral cycle where AMPAC exercised the utmost patience and exhausted all means of dialogue, discussions, and conversation with the [Kamala] Harris campaign and the [Donald] Trump campaign, to no avail," the group said in a statement.
Both major-party candidates have continued to back Israel amid its brutal assault on the Palestinian and Lebanese people.
"The ongoing genocidal war against the occupied Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and its extension to Lebanon has been the prime issue of concern to Muslim and Arab American voters," AMPAC explained.
"The community wants a ceasefire in Gaza and in Lebanon. Neither of the two campaigns promised a ceasefire. AMPAC could not endorse Harris or Trump."
Dr. Jill Stein promises new direction in US-Middle East policy
Since accepting the 2024 Democratic nomination, Harris has repeatedly reaffirmed her support for Israel's supposed "right to defend itself" and signaled her opposition to an arms embargo. Meanwhile, Trump has urged Israel to "finish the job" in Gaza.
Stein, by contrast, has said that her administration would end weapons transfers to Israel and prioritize the return of stolen Palestinian land and homes to original owners in the illegally occupied West Bank, in adherence with international law.
Harris' failure to back a shift in policy toward Israel might have big consequences come November. Polling data released last month by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of the Democrat among Muslim voters in several key swing states – including Michigan, where Stein pulls 40% of the Muslim vote to Harris' mere 12%.
The Green Party nominee's outspoken support for Palestinian freedom has also earned her a high-profile endorsement from the Abandon Harris Campaign as the November election rapidly approaches.
"Dr. Stein does not only support an immediate ceasefire, she is a principled candidate that supports peace and justice in the region," AMPAC wrote in its endorsement message.
"The Arab and Muslim vote is not in the pocket of any political party. We urge Arab and Muslim voters to support the candidate whose positions, values and priorities they support."
Cover photo: REUTERS