Jill Stein earns powerful endorsement from American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee

Dearborn, Michigan - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, have received another powerful endorsement in their 2024 campaign for the White House.

The American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee has endorsed Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein. © REUTERS

The American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC) announced it is officially backing the Stein-Ware campaign, acknowledging the "unique challenges" of the current election.

"This is an electoral cycle where AMPAC exercised the utmost patience and exhausted all means of dialogue, discussions, and conversation with the [Kamala] Harris campaign and the [Donald] Trump campaign, to no avail," the group said in a statement.

Both major-party candidates have continued to back Israel amid its brutal assault on the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

"The ongoing genocidal war against the occupied Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and its extension to Lebanon has been the prime issue of concern to Muslim and Arab American voters," AMPAC explained.

"The community wants a ceasefire in Gaza and in Lebanon. Neither of the two campaigns promised a ceasefire. AMPAC could not endorse Harris or Trump."

