Jill Stein earns endorsement from Abandon Harris campaign as Gaza genocide hits one-year mark

Dearborn, Michigan - The Abandon Harris campaign has endorsed the Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein for president in 2024.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has received the endorsement of the Abandon Harris campaign in her 2024 bid for the White House. © REUTERS

"A vote is not just a political act; it is, more profoundly, a moral one. With this in mind, the Abandon Harris campaign officially endorses Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, for the 2024 presidential election," the campaign shared in a statement on social media.

The announcement came exactly one year after Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza.

Abandon Harris (previously Abandon Biden) was formed after the White House failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza in order to protect Palestinian lives.

Supporters seek to hold politicians accountable at the ballot box for their role in enabling and prolonging Israel's violence, which has also spread to Lebanon in a recent string of attacks.

"We have consistently emphasized the importance of utilizing every available tool to resist injustice, with voting being a critical element. While voting alone is not the solution to our pursuit of truth and justice, it is a powerful tool that must be wielded ethically," Abandon Harris wrote.