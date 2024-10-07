Jill Stein earns endorsement from Abandon Harris campaign as Gaza genocide hits one-year mark
Dearborn, Michigan - The Abandon Harris campaign has endorsed the Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein for president in 2024.
"A vote is not just a political act; it is, more profoundly, a moral one. With this in mind, the Abandon Harris campaign officially endorses Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, for the 2024 presidential election," the campaign shared in a statement on social media.
The announcement came exactly one year after Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza.
Abandon Harris (previously Abandon Biden) was formed after the White House failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza in order to protect Palestinian lives.
Supporters seek to hold politicians accountable at the ballot box for their role in enabling and prolonging Israel's violence, which has also spread to Lebanon in a recent string of attacks.
"We have consistently emphasized the importance of utilizing every available tool to resist injustice, with voting being a critical element. While voting alone is not the solution to our pursuit of truth and justice, it is a powerful tool that must be wielded ethically," Abandon Harris wrote.
Abandon Harris urges voters to go Green
Growing numbers of American voters are signaling their discontent with the two-party system, particularly as the US government continues to send deadly weapons to Israel while failing to address the crises of poverty, racism, and climate catastrophe at home.
Since accepting the 2024 Democratic nomination, Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly reaffirmed her support for Israel's supposed "right to defend itself" and signaled her opposition to an arms embargo. Republican nominee Donald Trump, meanwhile, has urged Israel to "finish the job" in Gaza.
Stein, by contrast, has said that her administration would enact a weapons embargo on Israel and prioritize the return of stolen Palestinian land and homes to original owners in the illegally occupied West Bank, in adherence with international law.
Harris' failure to back a shift in policy toward Israel might have consequences come November. Polling data released last month by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of the Democrat among Muslim voters in several key swing states.
"We are not choosing between a greater evil and a lesser evil," Abandon Harris said. "We are confronting two destructive forces: one currently overseeing a genocide and another equally committed to continuing it. Both are determined to see it through."
"We call on Muslim-Americans and all those who stand firmly against genocide to vote for the Green Party in 2024. The path to justice is long, painful, and difficult, but it is ours to pave and follow."
Cover photo: REUTERS