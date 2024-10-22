Is Elon Musk's million-dollar voter lottery legal?

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump surrogate Elon Musk 's offer of a million dollars to one registered voter in a swing state every day until Election Day on November 5 has raised questions about the legality of such a move.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, who supports Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, raises his fist as he speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall in Folsom, Pennsylvania. © REUTERS

While Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' campaign has not commented on the contest, Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, said on NBC's Meet the Press: "I think it's something that law enforcement should take a look at."

Musk, the world's richest man, announced the contest Saturday in Pennsylvania, one of the seven "swing states" that will likely determine who will become the next president.

The contest requires entrants sign a petition "to support free speech & the right to bear arms," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk said on X, the social media platform he owns.

The endeavor enters hot water with the requirement that people are registered to vote in swing states in order to participate.

Danielle Lang, a professor at Georgetown Law School who specializes in election law, told AFP the contest could be "subject to civil or criminal enforcement by the Department of Justice."

"It is illegal to give out money on the condition that recipients register as voters," she said.

"As the terms of this 'contest' to win $1 million require the recipient to be a registered voter in one of seven swing states (or to register if they have not already), the offer violates federal law," she continued.