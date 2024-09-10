Kamala Harris faces swing state challenge from Jill Stein, new data on Muslim voters shows
Washington DC - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released new polling data that shows Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris trailing the Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein among Muslim voters in several key swing states.
CAIR's latest survey report provides new insights into election data released last month, including candidate-by-candidate comparisons of performance among Muslim voters in six battleground states.
The analysis found that Stein – who calls for Palestinian liberation and an end to US military support for Israel – leads among Muslim voters in Arizona (35%), Michigan (40%), and Wisconsin (44%). Harris pulls just 29%, 12%, and 39% in those states, respectively.
Harris continues to lead in Georgia (43%) and Pennsylvania (37%), where Stein attracts 17% and 25% of Muslim respondents.
Donald Trump is ahead in Nevada (27%), with Harris in close second (26%) ahead of Stein (13%). The Silver State is the only one of the six surveyed where the Republican nominee is outperforming Stein with Muslim voters, while he also comes ahead of Harris in Michigan with 18%.
Overall, Stein is found to draw 30% of Muslim voters in the polled states, followed by Harris (28%), Trump (15%), independent Dr. Cornel West (3%), and Libertarian Chase Oliver (1%).
According to the survey results, 17% of Muslim voters said they were undecided, while 6% indicated they did not plan to vote this November.
Kamala Harris sees support among Muslim voters dwindle as Gaza genocide rages on
In the national polling data released last month, CAIR found that of 1,159 Muslim respondents, 29.4% were planning to vote for Harris. Stein came in close second at 29.1%.
Exit poll data released by CAIR found 69% of Muslim voters had cast ballots for Biden in 2020, signaling a significant shift away from the Democratic Party in this year's presidential race.
Last month's survey determined the Gaza genocide to be respondents' top foreign policy concern heading into the November elections.
Harris has angered many Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian-American voters and allies by refusing to support an arms embargo on Israel. The White House just last month approved the transfer of another $20 billion in weapons and military equipment.
Meanwhile, Israel has killed at least 40,988 Palestinians in Gaza since October – although the true number of casualties is assumed to be far higher. Military and settler attacks in the West Bank have also claimed the lives of more than 680 Palestinians in that same time period.
As opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's policy toward Israel grows, the Democratic Party has been on a mission to remove third-party candidates' names from ballots in battleground states.
Just last week, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled against ballot access for the Green Party after deciding they had used improper petition forms. The Greens had originally used the right form but were directed by the state secretary of state's office to use another – which turned out to be incorrect.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire