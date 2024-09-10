Kamala Harris faces swing state challenge from Jill Stein, new data on Muslim voters shows

Washington DC - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released new polling data that shows Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris trailing the Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein among Muslim voters in several key swing states.

Polling data shows Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (l.) trailing the Green Party's Dr. Jill Stein (r.) among Muslim voters in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

CAIR's latest survey report provides new insights into election data released last month, including candidate-by-candidate comparisons of performance among Muslim voters in six battleground states.

The analysis found that Stein – who calls for Palestinian liberation and an end to US military support for Israel – leads among Muslim voters in Arizona (35%), Michigan (40%), and Wisconsin (44%). Harris pulls just 29%, 12%, and 39% in those states, respectively.

Harris continues to lead in Georgia (43%) and Pennsylvania (37%), where Stein attracts 17% and 25% of Muslim respondents.

Donald Trump is ahead in Nevada (27%), with Harris in close second (26%) ahead of Stein (13%). The Silver State is the only one of the six surveyed where the Republican nominee is outperforming Stein with Muslim voters, while he also comes ahead of Harris in Michigan with 18%.

Overall, Stein is found to draw 30% of Muslim voters in the polled states, followed by Harris (28%), Trump (15%), independent Dr. Cornel West (3%), and Libertarian Chase Oliver (1%).

According to the survey results, 17% of Muslim voters said they were undecided, while 6% indicated they did not plan to vote this November.