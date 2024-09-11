Kamala Harris challenges a reluctant Donald Trump to a second debate
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Immediately after wrapping up the first presidential debate, Kamala Harris invited Donald Trump to participate in a second – but he has been reluctant to accept the challenge.
At 11:05 PM on Tuesday night, five minutes after the debate between the two candidates ended, Harris' campaign released a statement, slamming Trump's "totally incoherent" performance and suggested giving the American people another chance to see them on stage together.
"Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate," the statement read. "Is Donald Trump?"
Meanwhile, Trump stuck around after the event and made a surprise appearance in the spin room, where he repeatedly told reporters that he believed it was his "best debate ever."
Multiple reporters asked Trump about Harris' challenge, but he dismissed the idea, arguing that he doesn't need to debate her again "because she lost."
Will Trump and Harris participate in a second presidential debate?
He eventually did an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, who suggested he could moderate a second debate between the candidates in October, to which Trump responded, "I think it would be fair. You would be fair, actually."
Trump had originally challenged Harris to three separate debates, one of which would have been on Fox News, but she only agreed to Tuesday's event.
Several notable journalists commented that Trump's appearance in the spin room was an attempt to "take control of the narrative" and may have proven that even he felt like he had a "bad night."
