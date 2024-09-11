Kamala Harris challenges a reluctant Donald Trump to a second debate

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Immediately after wrapping up the first presidential debate, Kamala Harris invited Donald Trump to participate in a second – but he has been reluctant to accept the challenge.

After the presidential debate on Tuesday night, Kamala Harris (r.) challenged Donald Trump to a second event, but Trump doesn't believe they should. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

At 11:05 PM on Tuesday night, five minutes after the debate between the two candidates ended, Harris' campaign released a statement, slamming Trump's "totally incoherent" performance and suggested giving the American people another chance to see them on stage together.

"Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate," the statement read. "Is Donald Trump?"

Meanwhile, Trump stuck around after the event and made a surprise appearance in the spin room, where he repeatedly told reporters that he believed it was his "best debate ever."

Multiple reporters asked Trump about Harris' challenge, but he dismissed the idea, arguing that he doesn't need to debate her again "because she lost."