Kamala Harris finale speech draws hundreds of protesters demanding arms embargo on Israel

Washington DC - Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris drew hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters as she made her "closing argument" to the nation near the White House.

A protester holds up a sign reading "USA" with "Gaza" written on top, as demonstrators rally near the Washington Monument during Vice President Kamala Harris' speech at the Ellipse, just south of the White House, on October 29, 2024. © AMID FARAHI / AFP

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside Harris' campaign event one week before Election Day, demanding an end to US support for Israel's genocide in Gaza as well as an arms embargo to protect Palestinian lives.

"Kamala, what do you say? We won't vote for you on Election Day. How many kids did you kill today?" demonstrators chanted as they raised signs and Palestinian flags.

The feminist antiwar organization CODEPINK reported that dozens of activists had been removed from the main event area after yelling for an "arms embargo now!"

"So they're dragging us out while Kamala Harris is talking, and they're acting like everything is normal, so great. And here she is, part of an administration that has been sending weapons every day to slaughter the children in Gaza, to destroy Lebanon, and now threatening a war with Iran," CODEPINK cofounder Medea Benjamin said in a video shared to social media.

Israel has killed at least 43,061 Palestinians in Gaza over the last year, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, likely upwards of 186,000 as of July.

The Biden-Harris administration continues to provide diplomatic cover and billions of dollars' worth of weapons and military equipment to Israel, sparking mounting accusations of complicity in genocide.