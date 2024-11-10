Kamala Harris' niece shares photo of her family time after election defeat

Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is enjoying some time with her family following her disappointing Election Day defeat.

In photos recently shared on social media, presidential candidate Kamala Harris is seen spending time with her family following her election loss. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the vice president's niece, Meena Harris, shared photos on Instagram of her auntie playing a game of Connect Four with her two young great-nieces.

Kamala appears to be trying to live her best life, as she's seen smiling, with her hair pinned up, wearing a large Howard University hoodie, while what appears to be a glass of wine rests on the floor nearby.

"Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Meena wrote in her post. "My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much."

The post comes after Harris was defeated in the 2024 presidential election by Republican Donald Trump last week.

Following her loss, Harris gave a concession speech at Howard University, telling her supporters that while the outcome may not be "what we wanted," they must never give up and "keep fighting."