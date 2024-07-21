Kamala Harris responds to Biden's "patriotic" decision to step down

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden 's "patriotic" decision not to seek reelection Sunday and vowed to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump .

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she said in a statement.



"I am honored to have the president’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she continued.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump."

For years Kamala Harris faced criticism that she was not up to the job of being a heartbeat away from the presidency. Now, she finds herself feted by Democrats as their best hope to stop Trump's comeback.

Despite blazing a trail as the first woman, Black, and South Asian vice president in US history, the 59-year-old Democrat long struggled with approval ratings as bad or worse than President Biden's.

The last 12 months, however, have revealed a transformed Harris.

And with Biden's endorsement of Harris after stunning the world by dropping his own reelection bid Sunday, she's suddenly on the cusp of history.