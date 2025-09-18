Kamala Harris reveals who her "first choice" for VP would have been in 2024 election

Washington DC - Former Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed that Pete Buttigieg would have been her top pick for a running mate in the 2024 election.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release a memoir covering her experiences on the 2024 campaign trail on September 23, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In her upcoming book 107 Days, Harris writes that Buttigieg would have been her "first choice" as a VP candidate in the last White House race, according to The Atlantic.

The Biden administration Transportation Secretary "would have been an ideal partner – if I were a straight white man," the former Democratic presidential nominee reportedly says.

"But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she continues.

"And I think Pete also knew that – to our mutual sadness."

Harris ended up selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race amid widespread concerns over his age and cognitive abilities. The two ended up losing the election to Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In a separate excerpt of 107 Days shared by The Atlantic, Harris expresses criticism of Biden's decision to run for reelection, writing, "In retrospect, I think it was recklessness."

"And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out," she adds. "I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win."