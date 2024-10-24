Will Beyoncé make surprise appearance at Kamala Harris rally?

Houston, Texas - Kamala Harris may have scored another huge celebrity endorsement, as music icon Beyoncé will reportedly be joining her at an upcoming campaign rally.

Pop star Beyoncé (r.) will be joining Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas on Friday. © Collage: Brandon Bell & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Beyoncé and country music star Willie Nelson will appear alongside the Democratic presidential candidate during a rally in Houston on Friday.

The pop star is also expected to perform at the event, which will focus on abortion and reproductive rights – one of the top focuses of Harris' campaign.

Beyoncé - who is a Houston native and one of the biggest musicians of all time – joins a number of other notable celebrity women who have thrown in support for Harris, including Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion.

When Harris became the party's candidate after President Joe Biden dropped out three months ago, Beyoncé granted the politician the right to use her song Freedom as the theme song of her campaign, but up until now, she has not publicly endorsed Harris.

In recent weeks, Harris has hit the campaign trail with former President Barack Obama, and next Tuesday, former first lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to do her first campaign event for Harris in Atlanta.